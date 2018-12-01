Newburgh celebrating Christmas with chestnuts roasting on an open fire

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Christmas came early in Newburgh on Saturday.
The town was set in 1880, lined with vendors, and you can get a trolley ride from Mrs. Claus herself.
Some people even dressed up for the occasion while they listened to carolers and started their holiday shopping.
One of the biggest attractions was the chestnuts roasting on an open fire. You can also enjoy caramel corn, fudge, games, and you can even take your picture with Santa.
The celebration in Newburgh continues until 7 p.m. and starts back up again Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
