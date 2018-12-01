Christmas parade, event cancellations

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to the public information officer for Henderson, the Henderson Christmas Parade has been canceled in the interest of public safety.
According to a press release issued by Madisonville, their “Christmas in Mad City” event has also been cancelled due to bad weather.
“We are looking for a possible reschedule date for later in December,” said Summer Crick, the Community Development Director.
We will update this story with more cancellations when they are announced.
