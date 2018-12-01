Calmer, cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The entire Tri-State is still under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. Right now, it looks like we will stay mostly dry for the rest of the evening, but if any storms do develop, they could become severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible, but the greatest risk for severe storms, including tornadoes, is to our northwest in central Illinois.
Any showers or storms we do see will move out of the Tri-State before midnight, and our skies will clear through the night as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 60°, but clouds will move in Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will also be breezy with winds out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, but those winds will shift Sunday night, ushering in colder air from the west-northwest.
As a result, temperatures will drop as we head into the workweek. Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Our skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the week with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30°. Most of the week looks dry, but there is a chance of flurries on Tuesday, and a mix of rain and snow looks likely next Saturday, so that will be something to watch closely over the next several days.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.