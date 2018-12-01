Calmer, cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The entire Tri-State is still under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale. Right now, it looks like we will stay mostly dry for the rest of the evening, but if any storms do develop, they could become severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible, but the greatest risk for severe storms, including tornadoes, is to our northwest in central Illinois.