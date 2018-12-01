Aurora hosts sixth annual gingerbread fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Aurora hosted their sixth annual gingerbread fundraiser.
The fundraiser brings in about $30,000 to $40,000 every year to support the organization's mission of ending homelessness.
Guests enjoyed live music, beautiful and delicious gingerbread houses, and a silent auction all in the spirit of helping those in need.
It is an event that Aurora Board President Carolyn Dearmond said would not be possible without volunteers and community support.
It is estimated that over 400 people attended the fundraiser.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.