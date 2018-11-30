Vigil held on first anniversary of deadly Evansville police chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It has been one year since a deadly police chase killed a father and his two children in Evansville.
A vigil was held in their memory on Thursday.
The suspect, Frederick McFarland, is accused of leading EPD on a car chase before crashing into Janae Carter’s family.
The wreck killed two-year-old Princess Carter, seven-month-old Prince Carter, and their father, 26-year-old Terence Barker.
Despite not liking visiting the area, Janae revisited it with Reporter Evan Gorman on Thursday. She said there are some changes she would like to see. One of them would honor her children.
The memories of what happened at the corner of Linwood and Monroe Avenue are painful for Carter. It’s the place her life changed forever.
“Trying to figure out how I got hit, how I didn’t see this car, why us, why my kids,” Janae questioned. “Last year, at this exact time, spending the last few hours with my kids and husband, didn’t even know it."
Friends and family said a prayer, lit candles and released balloons during Thursday’s vigil.
Although the year has been difficult, Janae has welcomed some changes in her life including a daughter named Myracle. Janae was pregnant with her during the crash.
“She looks so much like Princess. I’ve slipped a few times and called her Princess and my heart just breaks for her,” Janae added.
Janae would like to see more changes in the area including cutting down the tree that they crashed into and changing the name of the street to Prince and Princess Way.
