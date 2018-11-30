Tour historic Evansville homes this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This weekend is your one chance this year to tour some of Evansville's oldest and historic homes all decorated for Christmas.
This Azro Dyer home on Southeast Second Street is one of the six historic homes that the tour will highlight. This 164-year-old home has been entirely preserved and the owner, Dennis Au, also has antique Christmas decorations and stories.
Old Evansville Historic Association puts on the tour but the owners of the homes will be showing you the inside of their unique and all architecturally different homes.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at any of the homes and the Reitz Home Carriage House in the 200 block of First Street.
The tour will start at the Reitz Home and maps will be provided.
