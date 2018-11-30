November Ends With Spring Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Areas of fog this morning due to light winds and drizzle. Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Illinois until 10:00 a.m. Warmer this morning with temps in the mid-40’s under cloudy skies. Rain is on the way along with isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy with scattered rain as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Showers and a few thunderstorms tonight with low temps in the mid-50’s.