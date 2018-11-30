November Ends With Spring Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Areas of fog this morning due to light winds and drizzle. Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Illinois until 10:00 a.m. Warmer this morning with temps in the mid-40’s under cloudy skies. Rain is on the way along with isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy with scattered rain as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Showers and a few thunderstorms tonight with low temps in the mid-50’s.
There is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. Tonight through Saturday morning expect 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Most of the showers will end by early afternoon. Breezy and cooler on Sunday with high temps in the lower 60′s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.