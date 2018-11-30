2 of NFL's top rivalries have turned sour

"It's different. Just the dynamic of the NFC West has changed," Sherman says. "It's changed a few times throughout the years. Early on when I first came in the league, San Fran was at the top and winning the division and went to a few NFC championships. In the middle of that, Seattle came up and was battling with Frisco, and for one crazy year Arizona came out of nowhere and had a really good season and made it to the NFC championship.