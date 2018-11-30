Man dies after his father tries to save him from house fire

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities confirm that a man has died as a result of the Thursday night house fire that his father tried to save him from.
Firefighters received a call about the fire in the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11: 21 p.m.
The unidentified man, who appears to be in his mid-thirties, was still in the house. His father tried to save him, but authorities say he couldn’t because of the heavy smoke.
Crews were able to get the man out of the house, but he later died at the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.
