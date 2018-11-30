Local and federal authorities investigating string of car break-ins

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Authorities say car break-ins are happening all over the Tri-State.
We’ve been reporting on a string of break-ins in multiple counties and neighborhoods over the last month.
Authorities on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Antonio Harrell, who they say admitted to 12 break-ins in several suburbs in northeast Vanderburgh County.
We’re learning the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ATF Officials all have a hand in this ongoing investigation.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says investigators believe Harrell is not the only individual working these crimes.
Authorities believe there are other separate thieves working in groups, given how widespread, geographically, the thefts are happening.
“Don’t leave your stuff in cars at night," Sheriff Wedding warned.
Investigators urge all victims to report break-ins to authorities. It gives them a better idea of the scale of the crimes and where they occur, according to deputies.
