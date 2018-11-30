The Latest: Mueller considers more charges against Manafort

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Manafort says in a statement that a Guardian report saying he met with Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy is "totally false and deliberately libelous." Manafort says that he has never been contacted by "anyone connected to WikiLeaks, either directly or indirectly." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)