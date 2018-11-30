$600K given for Nicky Hayden apartments

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A new apartment complex in memory of Nicky Hayden for people in need will now become a reality.
The apartments will be right across the street from the Daniel Pitino shelter to provide 12 homes for women and children who need it.
The Pitino Shelter was awarded a $600,000 affordable housing program grant this week.
The executive director of the shelter said that money will help with the construction costs.
Officials say they've had a great need for housing like this in Owensboro.
Groundbreaking is expected to happen in the spring, and the shelter hopes to have the apartments open by Thanksgiving 2019.
