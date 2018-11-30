High-speed internet coming to Santa Claus, IN

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - High-speed internet will soon be coming to Holiday Village in Santa Claus.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently provided the town its certification as a broadband-ready community.
Residents of Santa Claus say it has been a long time coming. High-speed internet has become a necessity in this day and age, and right now people who live in holiday village don't have that.
The broadband-ready certification means those who live in Holiday Village will no longer have to rely on their cell phones for internet service, and children can complete online homework assignments from their own homes.
Town Manager John Bowen believes the town as a whole will benefit.
"The impact is that it concerns the growth of the town," said Bowen. "It really does. People now choose to move to places that provide the services, the amenities, and this is one of those that is very important."
Bowen said engineering work will begin in the spring.
