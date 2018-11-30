High school basketball season underway across Tri-State

By Jared Goffinet | November 30, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 4:51 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High school basketball season is officially underway for the season and some great matchups are on deck for Friday.

*All game times in CDT*

Four local area girls games are set:

  • Fairfield at Hopkins County Central - 7:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro at Lynn Camp  - 8 p.m.
  • Carmi at North Posey - 6:30 p.m.
  • Cannelton at Ohio County - 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, we will be tracking 13 boys games across the Tri-State area:

  • Warren Central at Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Tecumseh at Barr-Reeve - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Boonville - 7 p.m.
  • Jefferson at Bosse - 6:30 p.m.
  • Floyd Central at Castle - 6:30 p.m.
  • Evansville Christian at Dugger Union - 6:30 p.m.
  • North at Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey at Mt. Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
  • Hancock County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • Meade County at Owensboro Catholic -7 p.m.
  • Mater Dei at South Spencer - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz at Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.
  • Loogootee vs Wood Memorial - 7 p.m.

