High school basketball season underway across Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High school basketball season is officially underway for the season and some great matchups are on deck for Friday.
*All game times in CDT*
Four local area girls games are set:
- Fairfield at Hopkins County Central - 7:30 p.m.
- Owensboro at Lynn Camp - 8 p.m.
- Carmi at North Posey - 6:30 p.m.
- Cannelton at Ohio County - 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, we will be tracking 13 boys games across the Tri-State area:
- Warren Central at Apollo - 7 p.m.
- Tecumseh at Barr-Reeve - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Boonville - 7 p.m.
- Jefferson at Bosse - 6:30 p.m.
- Floyd Central at Castle - 6:30 p.m.
- Evansville Christian at Dugger Union - 6:30 p.m.
- North at Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
- North Posey at Mt. Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
- Hancock County at Ohio County - 7 p.m.
- Meade County at Owensboro Catholic -7 p.m.
- Mater Dei at South Spencer - 7 p.m.
- Reitz at Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.
- Loogootee vs Wood Memorial - 7 p.m.
Download the 14 Sports app from your phone or tablets app store and follow along from tip-off to the final buzzer.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.