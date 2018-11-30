Grant will help improve sidewalks in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - After months of planning, the Oakland City board has finally settled on a contracting group to take on their $300,000 sidewalk project.
The new sidewalk will run all the way down Franklin Street from the elementary school to Oakland City University.
The project will bring the sidewalk back up to code and ADA compliant.
The city was also awarded another grant for over $700,000 that will be used to repave sidewalks for the whole corridor.
The city hopes to be done with the Franklin Street construction by the end of summer
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.