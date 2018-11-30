Electric Motors Inc. moving to new Henderson location

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Electric Motors Inc. announced Friday they will be moving from their current location on Highway 41 in Henderson into a new facility on Ohio Drive.
The move will allow the company to better serve its customer base by providing a more capable shop facility for motor repair work, as well as additional warehouse space to allow for a larger stock inventory of electric motors, drives, controls, and more.
"After nearly 70 years in the same building on Highway 41, we are very excited to move into a more modern facility in the middle of the industrial section of Henderson," said Manager Rick Wolf. "We look forward to serving the community for at least another 70 years."
The move to 3057 B Ohio Drive is expected to be complete in the fall of 2018, with the current location remaining open during the transition period.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.