Dubois Co. leaders plan to choose firm for upcoming jail study

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Dubois County leaders plan to meet Monday to choose a firm for the upcoming jail feasibility study.
The current jail is overcrowded. The new $100,000 study will help determine whether it's best to renovate, expand, build a new jail entirely, or move to combine with nearby counties for a regional jail.
The study will also look at the number of inmate beds needed and how much room will be needed for employees to run the facility for decades to come.
