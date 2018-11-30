Coming off elbow surgery, Richards says he's joining Padres

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Garrett Richards delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Richards says on Twitter that he’s joining the rebuilding San Diego Padres. Multiple reports indicate the right-hander has agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract. Richards had reconstructive elbow surgery in July while with the Los Angeles Angels. Neither the Padres nor Richards’ agency would confirm the deal Thursday night, Nov. 29. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (Alex Gallardo)