Columbine high school shooting survivor comes to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Austin Eubanks is a survivor of the the 1999 Columbine school shooting.
On November 29, 2018 more than 500 students filled the auditorium to hear his story.
Eubanks spoke about his experience that day at Columbine, his road to recovery after, and his passion for stopping addiction.
His speech left a lot of kids with questions. One being, how can we make sure this doesn’t happen again?
Eubanks spoke about how schools are starting to do active shooter drills in schools, saying they are trying to prepare students, but in his eyes they may be normalizing this behavior.
He says schools are more worried about teaching our students how to hide better instead of paying attention to the root of the problem.
“We are far to worried about science, mathematics, memorization, and obedience. When we know E.Q. is often times a greater predictor of success than I.Q. We have to increase students emotional intelligence to where they can relate to one another and talk about these issues in a transparent and vulnerable fashion. So that they’re not effected by them.”
Austin Eubanks will be speaking at 7 P.M. on November, 29,2018 at Crossroads Christian Church for the Mental Health America symposium.
This event is open to the public. Our very own Beth Sweeney will be mc’ing.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.