Christmas season celebration at Evansville Downtown Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville will ring in December with some Christmas spirit.
A Downtown Christmas runs from 9AM to 7PM on Saturday December 1st on Main Street in downtown Evansville.
The day is full of events including carriage rides in the morning, followed by a holiday photo booth, free pedicab rides, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Two viewings of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life and a holiday light show round out the days activities.
“A Downtown Christmas is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Evansville. We invite everyone to see our holiday décor, shop and dine downtown and join in our activities for the day, including a special holiday light show in the evening,” said Adam Trinkel, marketing and events manager for the Evansville Economic Improvement District.
Officials say that 70 restaurants and businesses will be open downtown during the celebration.
