Behind Cohen plea: Trump's longtime dream of a Moscow tower

By STEPHEN BRAUN and BERNARD CONDON | November 30, 2018 at 1:18 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:18 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's decades-long dream of building a luxury tower in the heart of Moscow flared and fizzled several times over the years, most recently when his presidential campaign was gaining momentum.

That latest plan led his former lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to lying to congressional investigators about key details in the negotiations.

Trump's dream of a Moscow tower went back to 1996, with other plans in 2013 that also went nowhere. The latest plan that began in 2015 included at least 15 floors of hotel rooms and 250 condos.

Cohen initially told investigators that the deal fell apart in January 2016, but in his guilty plea Thursday Cohen said that the negotiations that stretched well into June 2016 after Trump had locked up the GOP nomination.

Michael Cohen, left, walks out of federal court with his attorney Guy Petrillo, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in New York, after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia. Cohen, President Donald Trumps former lawyer, told the judge he lied about the timing of the negotiations and other details to be consistent with Trump's "political message." (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before leaving the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 to attend the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, American real estate mogul Donald Trump, left, visits a reception, as he checks out sites in Moscow, Russia, for luxury residential towers. Trump’s decades-long dream of building a luxury tower in the heart of Moscow flared and fizzled several times over the years, most recently when his presidential campaign was gaining momentum. That latest plan led his former lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to a charge of lying to congressional investigators about key details in the negotiations, most notably that those talks stretched far deeper into the 2016 campaign than previously thought. (AP Photo/Igor Tabakov, File)
