Bee Slough Finishing Up

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Driving into downtown Evansville from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, it’s impossible to miss the massive brown wall on the right side.
The Bee Slough entrance to the city is almost complete. But the most important part of the project is out of sight -- under ground.
“Some people use the term it’s a stinky ditch so we’re working on removing the stinky part of it,” Allen Mounts, Director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, said.
The Bee Slough waterway that runs along Veterans Memorial Parkway has served mostly as a waste water landing place.
“Whenever the Ohio River is up the levy authority closes the gate which means this pathway of water here, if it rains, it backs up. And if it’s a lot of rain then sewage comes into the area. So what this will do is allow us to drain what’s called the bee slough and pump it over to the wastewater treatment plant and clean up the water and then remove the wastewater from here whenever those events happen,” Mounts explained.
The process eliminates the smell - making the sitting water safer for everyone. The retaining wall complete with LED lights and trees is an extra aesthetic piece to the progress underground. And the progress doesn’t stop there.
“Longer range, the potential exists someday to connect it to the green way and make this actually a walking path,” Mounts said.
But this first phase of efforts to make Evansville healthier and more eco-friendly hasn’t come without some hiccups.
Neighbors above the wall have mixed feelings. Some said they’ve seen more rodents ever since the city cleared the trees.
“Moles, fox, whatever, deers, everything but I never had an issue with mice that I’ve had since the work started but now I’m getting like 6, 7 a month,” one neighbor above the new retention wall, Mickeley Butler-Hall, said.
Butler-Hall said she and her neighbors have cracks in their concrete and walls from all the construction.
“We had an earthquake last year and none of us even knew it because it was less of a sound and movement than what we have experienced," she said.
Butler-Hall said she is excited for it to be done soon. Which Mounts said is in sight.
Mounts told us this project is just the beginning of the 24 year plan to make Evansville’s water safer for everyone - including those downriver.
Next, the Water Utility will build another large pumping station followed by a constructive wetland, an eco-friendly approach to cleaning wastewater using plants.
