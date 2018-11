EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A potent storm system will push in from the southwest on Friday night and Saturday. Southerly winds will gust up to 25 mph on Saturday. Heavy rainfall likely with a few strong thunderstorms with damaging winds possible. Storms should taper off by Saturday evening. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer-than-normal with highs in the lower 60′s. Temps will drop back into the 40s early next week with rain possible on Wednesday.