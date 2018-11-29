Warming Trend Begins Today

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cloudy and not as cold this morning with low temps 30-34. Scattered freezing drizzle possible…mainly north of Interstate 64. Temps will ascend into the upper 40’s with scattered rain developing. Most of the rain will arrive tonight and early Friday.
Additional rain is expected Friday and Saturday with temps surging to 60-degrees on Friday…and the upper 60’s on Saturday. Most of the severe storms will stay to the southwest on Friday. However, there is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. Breezy and cooler on Sunday with high temps near 60-degrees.
