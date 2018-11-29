Trinity cancels class due to threat naming Jeff Brohm

Trinity cancels class due to threat naming Jeff Brohm
By Laurel Mallory | November 28, 2018 at 9:52 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 5:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity High School sent out an alert to students that class is canceled for Thursday, Nov. 29 due to a threat.

According to the school’s website, the threat revolves around football Coach Jeff Brohm and his decision to remain at Purdue.

RELATED >> Jeff Brohm staying at Purdue

It was announced earlier Wednesday that Brohm, a Louisville native and Trinity alum, would stay at Purdue University as head coach, instead of taking an offer to be head football coach at the University of Louisville.

Trinity’s alert went on to say that police are investigating the threat, the nature of which was not released.

Read the full alert from Trinity on the school’s website.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.