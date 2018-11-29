Trinity cancels class due to threat naming Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity High School sent out an alert to students that class is canceled for Thursday, Nov. 29 due to a threat.
According to the school’s website, the threat revolves around football Coach Jeff Brohm and his decision to remain at Purdue.
It was announced earlier Wednesday that Brohm, a Louisville native and Trinity alum, would stay at Purdue University as head coach, instead of taking an offer to be head football coach at the University of Louisville.
Trinity’s alert went on to say that police are investigating the threat, the nature of which was not released.
Read the full alert from Trinity on the school’s website.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.