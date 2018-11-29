SUVs compete for spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show

Jeep, which hasn't made a pickup truck in over a quarter-century, is getting back into the growing midsize pickup segment with the Gladiator, a truck based on the iconic Wrangler. The pickup, unveiled Wednesday at the L.A. Auto Show, has two rows of seats, and a 5-foot-long bed that can carry 4-by-8 sheets of drywall or two full-size motocross bikes with the tailgate down. It's equipped to go off-road and can tow 7,650 pounds with Fiat Chrysler's venerable 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine. A 3-liter diesel engine is coming later. The Gladiator goes on sale in April. The price wasn't announced.