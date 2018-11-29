S. Korea orders 2nd Japan firm to compensate forced laborers

After its liberation from Japan, the Korean Peninsula was divided into U.S.-allied South Korea and Soviet-backed North Korea. Many in both Koreas still harbor strong resentment against the Japanese rule, during which hundreds of thousands of Koreans were forced to work as laborers for Japanese companies or sex slaves for Japanese soldiers in wartime brothels. When South Korea and Japan signed the 1965 treaty, South Korea received more than $800 million in economic aid and loans from Japan and used the money to rebuild its infrastructure and economy devastated by the Korean War.