Second arrest made in meth trafficking investigation

Second arrest made in meth trafficking investigation
November 28, 2018 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:06 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A second arrest was made in a meth trafficking investigation in Henderson.

Detectives say they did a controlled meth buy at Sharnece Edmonds' home and later executed a search warrant. Edmonds is the girlfriend of Deandre Jackson, who was arrested after a police chase in Evansville last week.

Inside, they say they found a loaded assault rifle, drugs, and counterfeit money.

Edmonds was arrested and is in the Henderson County jail on several drug charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.