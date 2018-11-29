Second arrest made in meth trafficking investigation

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A second arrest was made in a meth trafficking investigation in Henderson.
Detectives say they did a controlled meth buy at Sharnece Edmonds' home and later executed a search warrant. Edmonds is the girlfriend of Deandre Jackson, who was arrested after a police chase in Evansville last week.
Inside, they say they found a loaded assault rifle, drugs, and counterfeit money.
Edmonds was arrested and is in the Henderson County jail on several drug charges.
