'Roma' named best film by New York film critics

The overwhelming show of support for "Roma" by the critics group wasn't a surprise. Cuaron's film has been hailed as a masterpiece since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It's widely expected to contend for best picture, among other categories, at the Academy Awards, and Netflix has put its full weight behind an awards campaign. Cuaron made the black-and-white 1970s-set film based on his own upbringing in Mexico City, serving as his own cinematographer.