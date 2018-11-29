Rickey named D2CCA All-American

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana junior midfielder Sean Rickey (Columbia, Illinois) was named second-team All-American by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) after a vote of the nation’s Division II sports information directors. The All-America award is the first of Rickey’s career and the first D2CCA honor for a Screaming Eagle.
The national honor caps off a heavy awards season for Rickey in 2018. The junior midfielder has been named second-team All-American, Midwest Region Player of the Year, and first-team All-Midwest Region by the D2CCA; first-team All-Midwest Region by the United Soccer Coaches; and Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Conference by the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
This season, Rickey led the Eagles in scoring with 28 points on a team-high 11 goals and six assists this fall. He also had a team-high five game-winning goals.
The Eagles complete the 2018 campaign with a 13-4-1 record; ranked 15th nationally; their first GLVC regular season crown since 1990; their highest regional ranking since 1982; and their third appearance in the NCAA II Tournament. USI also hosted their first NCAA II Regional since 1982.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.