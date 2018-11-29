Rescue Mission Centennial Center expected to be complete soon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Construction on the Evansville Rescue Mission’s new Centennial Center is nearly complete.
Crews were working on the entryway and priming the walls in the bedrooms upstairs and the Great Room downstairs on Thursday.
The Great Room can seat 350 people and will hold community programs.
Upstairs are 20 private rooms of transitional housing for graduates of the mission's long-term program.
This will fulfill the Rescue Mission's vision that is three years in the making. President Tracy Gorman said the Centennial Center will allow them to serve many more people in our community.
They haven't picked who will move into these 20 rooms yet. That process is expected to start closer to the end of the year.
They will also plan to hire a live-in facility manager and will need volunteers to operate the facility each day.
