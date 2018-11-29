Patberg, Penn lead Indiana to ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WFIE) - Redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg and sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn combined for 55 points as Indiana got past Wake Forest, 87-73, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.
KEY MOMENTS
- Offense was the name of the game in the first half, as Indiana (6-0) and Wake Forest (3-4) both shot 60 percent or better. In the first quarter, sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn and redshirt junior Ali Patberg had the hot hands for Indiana. They both added double figures with Penn leading the way with 12 points as IU took a 33-28 lead.
- The Hoosiers would set a season-high 50 points in the first half as Patberg and Penn combined for 35 of those 50 points. They held their largest lead in the half with 4:50 remaining as redshirt junior guard Brenna Wise hit one of her two 3-pointers. The Deacs narrowed the score to as few as five twice before the end of the second, but Patberg stepping to the line with two ticks left gave IU the 50-43 lead.
- In the third, IU took a 20-13 advantage in the quarter and held Wake Forest to just 30.8 percent from the field to lead 70-56. Overall in the second half, defense held the Deacs to just 32 percent shooting.
- Indiana pushed its lead to as many as 18 in the fourth quarter as it also saw double figures from Wise who added 12 points and five rebounds.
NOTABLES
- Patberg had a career-night with a game-high 30 points. The Columbus, Ind. native also went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. She also added four assists and four steals.
- Penn matched a career-high 25 points in the win, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor.
- Wise led the way on the boards with five for Indiana and added 12 points as three Hoosier scored in double figures.
- Leading 33-28 at the half, Indiana improved to 6-0 on the season when leading at the break. Indiana is 27-0 when leading at the half in games since March 2017.
- As a team, Indiana shot a season-high 52.4 percent from the floor (33-for-63) and 50 percent from the 3-point line.
- The Hoosiers turned 24 Wake Forest turnovers into 23 points. They also scored 40 of their 87 points in the paint.
- IU also dished out 18 assists, led by five from sophomore guard Bendu Yeaney and four each from Patberg and freshman guard Grace Berger.
- A 6-0 start marks the best start under fifth-year head coach Teri Moren.
- Indiana moves to 7-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and pick up its first win in the series since 2015.
- The Hoosiers improve to 2-1 in the overall series with the Demon Deacons and win the first true home game for either team.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers will head west to face UCLA on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.
