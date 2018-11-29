Mt. Vernon in need of grant to help firefighters save lives

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The city of Mt. Vernon is in desperate need of good water pressure in one neighborhood.
Mt. Vernon firefighters are working tirelessly to keep their community safe, especially here in the area of 8th and Wolfin streets.
Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Wes Dixon said, “The idea is just to improve that particular section, which is probably the worst in the city.”
The pipes here were built in the 1800′s so firefighters have to get creative with how they fight fires. Chief Dixon said, “One thing we’ve kind of done as a result of the kind of deficient water supply particularly in this area is start specking trucks with more water on board.”
The crews aren’t always pulling from a fire hydrant instead they pull from the thousand gallon tank on board the truck. Chief Dixon said, “We’ve already had a few large loss fires in this area.”
That's why the city of Mt. Vernon is applying for a grant to fix the pipes in the ground.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis said, “Over the years you can imagine the scale and the build up and what it’s done is that reduces both pressure and volume available.”
The grant the city is applying for will cover about $700,000 dollars of the total cost of the project which amounts to around $1.3 million dollars. Mayor Curtis said without the grant they sometimes have to rely on outside help. “The department has to run lines from other areas or get assistance from some of the other departments to haul water.”
