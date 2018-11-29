Indiana school accountability grades released

INDIANA (WFIE) - Accountability grade results have been released for Indiana schools.
Fewer schools across the state received an A rating, but fewer schools also received failing marks.
Schools also received two letter grades, which is new this year. One letter grade is from the state, the other is the federal grade.
Roughly 67% of schools received the same letter grade for both.
That includes the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. That grade was a "C."
This is the same state grade as last year.
Fewer schools were labeled as "F."
This year, six schools got an "F," which is three less than last year.
We're told 19 schools received an "A" or "B."
The accountability affects more than just the school's quality perception.
The state grades are based not only on the number of students who pass or fail the I-STEP but also on whether those students improved.
In the long run, officials expect the model to lead to fewer "A" schools but help lower-performing schools boost their ratings if students show progress.
