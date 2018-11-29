Gratitude & Kindness Fill the Halls of West Terrace Elementary

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thanksgiving is over but for students at West Terrace Elementary School, gratitude is filling the halls. West Terrace is the first local school to take on a national two-week Gratitude Campaign.
The initiative encourages students to look for the good in their lives and lift each other up instead of down.
And as we know a good attitude and gratitude causes a ripple effect.
“It’s just creating a more positive culture in our classrooms and in the whole school," West Terrace Elementary teacher, Amanda Kellen, said.
Fifth grader, Mia Hagan, who is helping lead the initiative said she can feel the difference the campaign is making.
“It’s really fun because we get to interact with what people are saying on the sticky notes, what they’re thankful for, it’s really cool that we get to see like how they’re doing and what they’re thankful for,” Hagan said.
5th graders placed orange stickers and colorful sticky notes around the school encouraging their peers to pause, and think about or write down their blessings.
And students all the way down to daycare and kindergarten age are participating.
“They’re really coming out of their shell and stepping out of their comfort zone. I’m also noticing them going out of their way to do extra little acts of kindness throughout the day,” Kellen said.
“It’s great because they can focus on each other, say what they’re thankful for and they can even give each other the cards, the ‘You Matter’ cards and they’re like ‘oh I matter to you?’ and it’s really cool," Hagan said.
The ‘Gratitude Campaign’ is part of the national ‘Look for the Good Project’ that emphasizes kindness, gratitude and compassion among elementary school children which in turn helps reduce bullying.
Students and teachers at West Terrace said the campaign is going to become a lifestyle that will way surpass the two weeks.
And they encouraged you to do the same.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.