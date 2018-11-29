Food chain disruption eyed in Hawaii whale sighting decline

File - In this Jan. 23, 2005 file photo, a whale leaps out of the water in what is called "breaching," as seen from a whale watching boat operated by the Pacific Whale Foundation in the channel off the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Over the past several years researchers have noticed a decline in the number of North Pacific humpback whales showing up in their traditional breeding grounds around Hawaii. While scientists say it's too early to draw any conclusions about the baffling phenomena, the decline has sparked enough concern that a consortium of whale experts will meet this week in Honolulu to compare data and hopefully get a better sense of what's happening. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (AP)