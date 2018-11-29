First co-work space coming to Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Strengthening the innovation culture and creating new start up opportunities is the goal behind a new program in Henderson.
The newly announced co-work space will help support and develop those ideas.
Leaders there 14 News they learned that would be getting an undisclosed amount of grant money on Tuesday, and there has already been some membership interest.
“I think there’s a lot of people out there with these ideas that they have, they tinker on them at home, in their garages, basement, on their couches, and I think this will be extremely beneficial for them and this will provide them with the one-stop-shop,” KYNDLE’s Donna Crooks explained.
Henderson’s first co-work space is a little more than a month away from opening.
Memberships for the facility are already up for grabs.
Housed in the first floor of the Peabody building, the ‘HEAT’ lab will have meeting, conference, training, and co-work spaces.
The program is a collaboration of several entities, including both city and county, and resources such as mentors will be available to help provide guidance to members on their business plans and models.
Memberships are $70 dollars a month or $550 for the year, with planned around the clock access through the building,
“Many of them have other jobs that they work during the day, so they need that after hours or weekend access to allow them time to work on their projects,” Crooks added.
A soft opening is planned for December, with the grand opening to follow on January 1st.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.