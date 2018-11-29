Evansville man pleads guilty in deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused in a deadly shooting has pleaded guilty.
Officials say 32-year-old Ricardo Abreu pleaded guilty as charged to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Police say Abreu is accused of firing the gun that went through his apartment wall and into another, killing his neighbor, 41-year-old Toni Bittler.
It happened this summer on North Roosevelt.
Officers say they found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment and a shell casing in Abreu’s apartment. He is set to be sentenced in December.
