Evansville man arrested in connection with recent vehicle break-ins

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in connection with several recent vehicle break-ins.
During an investigation, a person known as "Dump" was named as a possible suspect in vehicle break-ins in the Bridlewood, Windham, and Green River Estates subdivisions in northeastern Vanderburgh County in late October.
The Evansville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force helped the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office identify "Dump" as 20-year-old Antonio Harrell.
Sheriff's deputies found Harrell on Wednesday and took him in for questioning.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Harrell admitted to car-hopping, stealing several handguns, hunting and computer equipment, as well as cash and loose change from multiple vehicles.
The release states Harrell told them he sold the guns. Several gun magazines and a stolen laptop were recovered. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is still working to recover the remaining stolen handguns.
The release also states Harrell admitted to stealing a Ford Mustang and abandoning it shortly after, saying it was too fast for him to handle.
The release continues to state Harrell admitted to being the person shown in a viral video depicting a person entering a parked vehicle at night and looking through it for something to steal. Nothing was taken in that incident, but the release states he admitted to taking money from other vehicles in the same subdivision.
Harrell was arrested and charged with six counts of theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, and eight counts of unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
