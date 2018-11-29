Elementary students learn about gun safety

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - You hope to never see a gun inside of school walls.
Thankfully, fake guns were used to teach fourth and fifth grade students at Meadow Lands Elementary.
“Its 4 year-olds, 6 year-olds, 7 year-olds that are getting shot," Bill Fannin a conservation educator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said. "Over fifty percent of the accidents in the home they don’t happen out in the field, i think they need to be taught at an early age.”
Fannin says teaching gun safety to young students can be the difference of life and death.
“They need to understand that this is real stuff when you handle it the wrong way, there’s no room for mistakes, you have to do it right,” he said.
For some students in the audience, this information was new, but useful.
“If my mom and dad are shooting somewhere and I’m with them I will make sure they’re not pointing it at me and keeping the muzzle from aiming anywhere at someone else," Trent Coomes a fourth grade student said.
And Fannin hoped to get his message across.
“Number one have adult supervision, number two is to make them realize this is not a game," Fannin said. "I think sometimes we get so caught up in video games we think that’s reality.”
And it seems like he did..
“Keep the guns unloaded and stay safe while you’re shooting," Coomes said.
