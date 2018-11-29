Eagles host #1 Bellarmine Saturday

USI extends winning streak to four with win. USI extended its winning streak to four games with an 82-63 victory over Oakland City University. The Screaming Eagles led from start to finish, beginning with a 16-0 run to begin the game and extending the lead to 31 four times in the second half. Senior guard/forward Nate Hansen led all USI scorers with 16 points, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little followed with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.