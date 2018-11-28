WBB opens GLVC play Saturday against Bellarmine

• Stein going for another milestone. Head Coach Rick Stein is vying for his 200th GLVC win when the Eagles host Bellarmine Saturday. USI’s win over Lincoln Memorial earlier this year marked the 500th time Stein has been on the bench for an Eagle victory. Stein was an assistant coach under USI Hall of Famer and current Bellarmine Coach Chancellor Dugan for 159 wins from 1991-99 and has amassed a program-record 345 victories in his 19-plus seasons at the top of the USI Women’s Basketball program.