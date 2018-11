EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Our frigid weather pattern will shift for the end of the week. Southerly winds will push temperatures into the 40′s on Thursday and the 60′s on Friday and Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms possible, and heavy rain of 1-2″ may occur across the Tri-State. Rain will come to an end on Saturday afternoon with partly sunny and dry for Sunday. More rain moves in early next week.