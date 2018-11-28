Report faults Indonesian airline's safety measures in crash

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, members of the National Transportation Safety Committee lift a box containing the flight data recorder from a crashed Lion Air jet onboard a rescue ship anchored in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia. Lion Air pilots struggled to maintain control of their Boeing jet as an automatic safety system in the aircraft repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down, according to a draft of a preliminary report by Indonesian officials who are looking into the deadly crash. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago, File) (AP)