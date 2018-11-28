Property purchased in Owensboro for possible judicial center and housing

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Five Owensboro properties have been bought for over $3-million.
Matt Hayden and Jack Wells' companies recently paid for the three lots where Steve Jones Chrysler is currently located as well as two empty buildings on Third Street.
These acquisitions could mean possibilities for a new judicial center and more downtown housing options.
The investments will draw more people from not just Owensboro but around the region.
Hayden said there are no instant plans for the buildings at this time but downtown business owners like Colby are excited about the new opportunities.
