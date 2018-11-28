Police: rise in younger violent offenders

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police tell us they’ve seen an surge in younger people involved in drug violence.
18-year-old Terry Adams and 16-year-old Kyavion Brown are facing attempted murder and robbery charges from a shooting on November 21. Police say Adams shot a 15-year-old in the face during a drug deal around 1 in the afternoon on Englewood and Jackson Avenue.
Police say it’s hard to pinpoint one problem that is contributing to the rise, but they do say they’re seeing younger and younger offenders and the crimes that they’re being accused of are more and more violent.
“The allure of street lifestyle is so strong that that they’re willing to ignore all of the opportunity that is presented to them," EPD’s Sergeant Jason Cullum said. "That’s the most frustrating part, and then it culminates in to something like this, where people are trying to sell marijuana and a 15-year-old gets shot in the face. That’s going to impact him the rest of his life in some way shape or form, over marijuana.”
“It’s an issue that as a society we have to acknowledge and to continue to acknowledge to start addressing and find out why these young people are growing up with that kind of malice in their heart where--going to an event where you know you’re going to victimize somebody and potentially injure them, or kill them, doesn’t give them any pause--that they don’t go, ‘wait a minute, maybe I don’t want to be a part of this’," said Sgt. Cullum.
Police say the gang trend in Evansville is an issue, too. Gang members will work to get control over another gang’s territory for financial benefit. They say the violence almost always revolves around the money.
“We still have those issues," Sgt. Cullum said. "We’re still working with that. It is sad as a police department, as a city, to see multiple times this year where we have sent out a press release where someone has injured or killed someone and it’s somebody that had to get waived to adult court because they’re not even 18 yet.”
To start 2018, the Evansville Police Department launched a new way in identifying and locating the area’s most violent offenders. Police tell us VIPER officers are the ones who made the most recent shooting arrest in Brown and Adams.
“The VIPER Unit has been very busy this year,” Cullum said.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.