North Korea criticizes US for seeking UN meeting on rights

This Sept. 20, 2018, photo shows North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song at the U.N. headquarters. North Korea is accusing the Trump administration and its supporters of trying to "stoke confrontation" instead of promoting peace efforts by calling for a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss human rights in the country. Kim said in a letter obtained Tuesday, Nov. 27, by The Associated Press that the U.S. and some other countries "are trying to employ all possible wicked and sinister methods" to hold a council meeting on Dec. 10 and have U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet address it. (Kyodo News via AP)