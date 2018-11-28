EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There could be a new restaurant coming to Evansville.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is looking to move into the empty building sitting in front of Eastland Mall.
Plans for the new restaurant will be discussed at Monday’s site review committee meeting. The restaurant chain is best known for their beer and their twist on Chicago style pizza.
Job openings are already posted on BJ’s website. It would be the first BJ’s in the Tri-State, and fifth in Indiana.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.