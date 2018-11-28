Nation-wide Christmas Tree Shortage

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The rush is on for Christmas trees but a nation-wide shortage is shaking up tree farmers.
We found out, the problem is rooted in the 2008 recession, when farmers nationwide planted fewer trees.
“You have a tree that you’re wanting to cut down that takes 10-15 years to grow that probably has a lot to do with the supply shortage,” Jenelle Goebel of Goebel Farms in Evansville said.
Jeremy and Jenelle Goebel told us they grow about a third of the trees they sell.
The other two-thirds, they ship in from places like Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Demand is high across the nation and now tree sellers are forced to pass along those costs.
“We did raise the price of the pre-cut trees that we purchased because the cost to us was higher plus shipping was higher than ever as been as well. So it was kind of a double whammy," Jenelle said.
But customers keep coming and the Goebels have had to secure even more trees.
Jeremy’s parents drove to North Carolina themselves on Monday to pick up 250 trees to avoid high shipping costs.
A little extra sweat and effort to deliver the perfect tree for Christmas.
