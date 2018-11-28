Mueller focused on tip about WikiLeaks plans, document shows

In late July 2016, the document shows, Stone emailed Corsi, asking him to get in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012. Stone said he wanted Corsi to try to obtain emails the group possessed about Clinton. The document says Corsi passed Stone's request to an "overseas individual," whom Corsi identified as Ted Malloch, a London-based academic who has said he was also questioned by Mueller. And on Aug. 2, 2016, the document quotes Corsi's response to Stone.